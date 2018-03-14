Jared Goff gets what he wanted: No Kirk Cousins in NFC West

Getty Images

On Kirk Cousins, Von Miller‘s dream didn’t come true. Jared Goff‘s did.

The Rams quarterback told PFT Live two days before Super Bowl LII that he didn’t want to see Cousins land in the NFC West with the Cardinals. It was a partially tongue-in-cheek assessment of a player Goff has closely studied because Cousins thrived in the Sean McVay offense Goff currently runs.

“He’s a hell of a player. I’m a big fan of his, big fan of what he’s done,” Goff said of Cousins. “He’s tremendous. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done. Some of the throws he made [that] we see on film. You rewind it, you watch it again. It’s unbelievable.”

I asked why Cousins doesn’t get more credit.

“I don’t know. Because guys like you don’t like to talk about him,” Goff said with a laugh.

Cousins has been talked about plenty since then, and he’ll be talked about plenty more as the offseason continues to unfold. The biggest topic will be whether Cousins, on a championship-caliber roster (which he didn’t have in Washington) along with a normally-functioning front office (which he didn’t have in Washington), can improve on what was three straight 4,000-yard seasons, including one that maxed out at 4,917.

In the interview, Goff also raved about another guy who didn’t end up in Arizona: Former teammate Kirk Cousins, who ended up being Von Miller’s consolation prize.