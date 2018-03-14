Jerick McKinnon says goodbye to Minnesota

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon has said he wants to be the guy. In Minnesota, the guy is Dalvin Cook.

So it’s no surprise that McKinnon will be leaving the Vikings. He’s reportedly joining the 49ers, and he has said farewell to the team that drafted him four years ago.

“I want to thank the Vikings organization and coaches for making my dreams come true of being drafted, and giving me the opportunity . . . to start my career in the great state of [Minnesota],” McKinnon said on Twitter. “I will forever be thankful for that and [Minnesota] will always hold a special place in my heart.”

A third-round pick in 2014, McKinnon has had several strong performances, but he hasn’t gotten the opportunities that he would have preferred. He’ll presumably get those opportunities in San Francisco.

McKinnon gained a career-high 570 rushing yards in 2017, but he averaged only 3.8 yards per carry. He added a career-high 421 receiving yards.