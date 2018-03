Getty Images

The Jets now have someone to snap it to all their new quarterbacks.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Jets are acquiring center Spencer Long from Washington.

Long, 27, dealt with a quad injury last year which limited him to seven games. The former third-round pick from Nebraska started 25 games in 2015 and 2016.

He can also play guard, and the Jets needed more help up front to protect Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater (and whoever comes in next).