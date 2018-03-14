Jets give second-round tender to Quincy Enunwa

Getty Images

The Jets announced they have tendered four players, including restricted free agent Quincy Enunwa. Enunwa received a second-round tender worth $2.914 million.

Enunwa, a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2014, caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns last season. Considering the free agent receiver market, Enunwa still could generate interest from other teams with another team perhaps willing to give up a second-round choice if the Jets decline to match.

The Jets also announced they have tendered safety Rontez Miles, offensive lineman Brent Qvale and tight end Neal Sterling. Miles and Qvale received the right-of-first-refusal, and Sterling, a former seventh-round pick, got his original round tender.