Jets tender Rontez Miles

The Jets got the ball rolling on free agency with some big moves on Tuesday and continued their work on a lower level with the start of the new league year drawing closer.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team has tendered restricted free agent safety Rontez Miles. It’s the lowest of the three tenders, which means Miles will make $1.9 million and the Jets won’t get any compensation if they choose not to match an offer sheet from another team.

Miles didn’t play much on defense as rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye rarely came off the field, but he is a core special teams player for the Jets. He had 24 tackles in 13 appearances last season.

The Jets’ other moves included re-signing quarterback Josh McCown and agreeing to terms with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Isaiah Crowell, linebacker Avery Williamson and cornerback Trumaine Johnson.