Joe Thomas will make a retirement decision soon

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas says he’ll let the team know soon whether he plans to play another season or retire.

“As far as a decision goes, we’re still kind of working through that process,” Thomas said, via cleveland.com. “I’m keeping the Browns apprised of everything I’m doing and trying to make the best decision for myself and for the team, and when that decision comes, I’m not quite sure just yet, but I know hopefully it’ll be soon, right around the corner.”

The Browns have already added two offensive linemen, former Broncos right tackle Don Stephenson and former Steelers right tackle Chris Hubbard, in free agency. And they’re making a push for Patriots free agent left tackle Nate Solder. That suggests they’re expecting Thomas to walk away.

But before he was injured last year, Thomas was still playing at a high level. So if he wants to return, the Browns would surely be happy to have him.