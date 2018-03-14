John Dorsey: Tyrod Taylor “will do nothing but help us moving forward”

Getty Images

The Browns’ trades for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive back Damarious Randall became official on Wednesday afternoon and team brass was able to offer their first comments about the players coming to Cleveland.

General Manager John Dorsey said that the three players “fit everything we were looking for” as they try to build a better team than the one that went 1-31 over the last two seasons. Whether they draft a quarterback early in the first round or not, Taylor will likely be a big part of that effort.

“First and foremost, he’s a great kid. Great leader, smart as a whip,” Dorsey said. “I talked to the former head coach of Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer, and he has nothing but high praise for Tyrod Taylor. He has the physical abilities to extend the play. He’s got more than enough arm talent and he doesn’t turn the ball over. When you play that quarterback position at a high level like he does, I think that will do nothing but help us moving forward.”

Coach Hue Jackson concurred with Dorsey and called Taylor a “perfect fit” for the team’s offense. The Browns also confirmed that defensive tackle Danny Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick will go to New England for a 2019 third-round pick. Dorsey explained that move by saying it put Shelton “in a nice situation to help him extend his career” while also bringing back an asset that the Browns can use to continue building up their roster.

The Browns also confirmed that they have tendered wide receiver Josh Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent. Wide receiver Matt Hazel, quarterback Kevin Hogan, offensive lineman Austin Reiter and fullback Danny Vitale got the same tender while defensive lineman Jamie Meder got a restricted free agent tender.