Jordy Nelson lines up visits with Seahawks and Saints

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is set to visit with the Raiders on Wednesday and the former Packer has other visits lined up in the event he leaves Oakland without a deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks and Saints have also scheduled visits with Nelson.

The Seahawks are expected to lose Paul Richardson when free agency opens as he’s reportedly agreed to terms with the Redskins. Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett are the top returning receivers in Seattle.

The Saints don’t have impending departures from their receiver group, but are likely trying to see if Nelson is the right choice to flesh out a group fronted by Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.