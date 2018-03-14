Josh Kline gets four-year deal with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans were moving toward a deal with right guard Josh Kline on Tuesday and they put the finishing touches on it Wednesday.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports that Kline is signing a four-year deal to remain in Tennessee. The deal is worth up to $26 million with $12 million in guaranteed money.

Kline was claimed off of waivers in 2016 after spending the first three years of his career with the Patriots. He’s started 30 regular season games in his two seasons with the Titans and made both starts in the playoffs last year as well.

With left guard Quinton Spain getting tendered as a restricted free agent, the Titans are positioned to return their entire starting offensive line after a strong performance in 2017. More of the same would be good news for running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis in Mike Vrabel‘s first year as the team’s head coach.