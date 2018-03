getty images

Maybe Josh McCown was looking for a Chick-fil-A endorsement deal.

McCown wasn’t anywhere near New York when he signed his one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets on Wednesday. Instead, he was waiting for his food in his car at Chick-fil-A in Texas.

McCown posted the photo of his electronic signature on social media with the tag line: No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA

No word on what McCown ordered.