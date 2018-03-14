Julius Peppers returns to Panthers for another year

Getty Images

The Panthers checked off another big box in free agency, though they still have work to do at the position.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, defensive end Julius Peppers will return to the Panthers, on what is expected to be a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old Peppers had 11.0 sacks last year in his return to the team that drafted him second overall in 2002, proving that he can still contribute at a high level.

The Panthers still need to find a starting caliber-defensive end after they released Charles Johnson, but having Peppers there to rush the passer along with Mario Addison is a big get for the Panthers.

Peppers has 154.5 career sacks, and is fourth on the league’s all-time list. There’s a chance he could pass Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (160.0) for third on that list this season, leaving him behind only Bruce Smith (200.0) and Reggie White (198.0).