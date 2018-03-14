Julius Peppers set to become only defensive player with $160 million in career earnings

Getty Images

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers put pen to paper today on a contract that puts him over an impressive career threshold.

Peppers has made $159 million in his career, and he’ll be over $160 million in career earnings this season. He’s the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Among the highest-paid players in NFL history, only Peppers and Larry Fitzgerald ($151 million) have made it into the Top 15 playing any position other than quarterback.

The highest-paid player in NFL history is Peyton Manning, at $249 million. His brother Eli Manning is second at $219 million, Tom Brady is third at $197 million, Drew Brees is fourth at $194 million and Philip Rivers is fifth at $187 million.