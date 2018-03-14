Keith Tandy signs two-year deal with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers picked up the option on Chris Conte‘s contract and now they’ve moved to keep another safety in the fold as well.

The team announced a new two-year deal with Keith Tandy on Wednesday. It’s the second new contract Tandy has gotten from the Buccaneers since they took him in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

Tandy played in 14 games for the Bucs last season and made three starts. He’s a key part of Tampa’s special teams units and ended the year with 26 tackles.

T.J. Ward is set for free agency after joining the Buccaneers following his release by the Broncos last season, which leaves 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans to join Conte and Tandy on the depth chart at safety.