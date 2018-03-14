LeGarrette Blount will visit Lions on Friday

Getty Images

Although a report earlier said the Lions were close to a deal with Frank Gore, Gore won’t visit Detroit until Thursday and LeGarrette Blount travels there Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Lions already have visited with DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart.

Detroit is trying to upgrade a running game that ranked 32nd in the NFL last season, and new Lions coach Matt Patricia coached the defense in New England when Blount played there.

Blount, 31, gained 766 yards and scored two touchdowns on 173 carries last season. He has 5,881 rushing yards and 51 career touchdowns and has played in 11 postseason games in his eight seasons.