Lions add Deshawn Shead to secondary

The Lions’ quiet start to free agency has now grown a little louder, with an addition to the secondary.

Former Seahawks defensive back Deshawn Shead has signed with Detroit. It’s a one-year, $3.5 million deal, with up to $3 million more in incentives.

Shead had played both cornerback and safety in Seattle, and he was a starter in 2016. But in the playoffs after that season he suffered a torn ACL, and he played in only two games last year.

Now he’ll get a fresh start in Detroit, joining Darius Slay, Tavon Wilson, Glover Quinn and Nevin Lawson in what looks like it could be a good secondary for new coach Matt Patricia.