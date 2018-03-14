Lions re-sign Jake Rudock

Getty Images

Jake Rudock is set to return as Matthew Stafford‘s backup in 2018.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed Rudock, who was an exclusive rights free agent after seeing action in three games during the 2017 season. The quarterback initially joined the team as a sixth-round pick in 2016 and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Rudock was 3-of-5 for 24 yards and an interception in those appearances.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions have also tendered a contract to restricted free agent wide receiver T.J. Jones. The Lions would get a sixth-round pick as compensation if Jones, who had 30 catches for 399 yards, leaves for another team.

Birkett reports the team did not tender running back Zach Zenner, linebacker Brandon Copeland or offensive guard Zac Kerrin as restricted free agents.