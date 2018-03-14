Lions re-sign Nick Bellore

Getty Images

The Lions are set to add a pair of linebackers from outside the organization in free agency and they announced Wednesday that they are also keeping one of their own from hitting the open market.

The team announced that Nick Bellore has agreed to a new contract. No terms were disclosed.

Bellore made two starts on defense last season, but only played 106 snaps as a linebacker overall. The bulk of his playing time came on special teams and he also caught a touchdown pass on one of his 13 snaps on offense. Bellore, who has also played for the Jets and 49ers, finished the year with 13 tackles.

The Lions are expected to sign linebackers Devon Kennard and Christian Jones when free agency opens on Wednesday afternoon. They’ve also re-signed cornerback Nevin Lawson and safety Tavon Wilson.