Lions releasing tight end Eric Ebron

The Lions tried to find a trade partner, but the clock is ticking.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Lions are releasing tight end Eric Ebron after they were unable to make a deal.

Ebron’s $8.25 million salary would have been guaranteed in a little under an hour, so they parted ways with the former 10th overall pick (who went right before Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham Jr., and Aaron Donald).