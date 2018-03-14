Lions releasing tight end Eric Ebron

Getty Images
The Lions tried to find a trade partner, but the clock is ticking.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Lions are releasing tight end Eric Ebron after they were unable to make a deal.
Ebron’s $8.25 million salary would have been guaranteed in a little under an hour, so they parted ways with the former 10th overall pick (who went right before Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham Jr., and Aaron Donald).
Ebron was productive last year, with 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. But they didn’t think he was worth the money, so he heads to the market.