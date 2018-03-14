Nate Solder gets $34.8 million guaranteed at signing

Getty Images

After seven years with the Patriots, left tackle Nate Solder has left for the Giants. And he’ll be compensated very well for his decision to change teams.

Here’s a look at Solder’s full deal.

1. Signing bonus: $16 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $5.9 million.

3. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $12.9 million.

4. 2020 base salary: $9.9 million.

5. 2020 roster bonus (due first day of league year): $3 million.

6. 2021 base salary: $9.9 million.

7. 2021 roseter bonus (due first day of league year): $4 million.

Solder also has annual workout bonuses of $100,000.

It’s a simple structure that guarantees Solder $34.8 million over the first two years. And in 2020 and 2021, the Giants will have to make early decisions on whether to keep Solder, given the seven-figure roster bonuses that activate on the first day of the league year.