Nate Solder leaves New England for the Giants

The New York Giants have beaten the Patriots. Again.

Left tackle Nate Solder, who has spent seven years with the Patriots, intends to sign with the Giants, per multiple reports.

He becomes the fourth Patriots veteran to exit via free agency, joining cornerback Malcolm Butler, running back Dion Lewis, and receiver Danny Amendola. He also becomes the first major free-agent acquisition for new Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman, who missed out on guard Andrew Norwell.

The Texans and Browns also were believed to be talking to Solder, who will spend his eighth year and beyond with the Giants.

The Patriots will now have to look within the roster and beyond to replace Solder. Coupled with the other departures, Bill Belichick and company have plenty of work to do. If it were any other team, the fan base would be panicking.