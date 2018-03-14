Orlando Brown posts better 40 time at Oklahoma’s Pro Day

Getty Images

The University of Oklahoma Pro Day is on Wednesday, which means a lot of NFL talent evaluators and coaches are in Norman to check out quarterback Baker Mayfield and other Sooners prospects with free agency opening in the afternoon.

One of the other prospects they got to see is offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who is coming off a Scouting Combine performance that didn’t elicit too many rave reviews. Brown, who weighed in at 345 pounds, followed up a 14-rep effort on the bench press with an official time of 5.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash and other poor showings in athletic drills.

The good news for Brown is that his tape is stronger than that performance might indicate and that he had a chance to run the 40 again on Wednesday. Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports that Brown was timed at 5.63 seconds, which is a step in the right direction.

The data points that are significant will vary from team to team, but it’s likely that any team that liked what they saw from Brown on the field will take the other tests with a grain of salt when it comes time to make their picks in April.