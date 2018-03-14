Packers quickly break from a 25-year free-agency trend

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Twenty-five years ago, true free agency came to the NFL. And the Green Bay Packers emerged as the biggest winners, landing (with some divine intervention) future Hall of Famer Reggie White. From 1994 through 2017, the Packers added only three other veteran free agents from other teams with widespread name recognition: Charles Woodson, Julius Peppers, and Martellus Bennett.

That’s four in a quarter-century. In one day, they agreed to terms with two. Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson have joined the team, creating a palpable sense that, while former G.M. Ted Thompson opted to sit in his car, new G.M. Brian Gutekunst is in the store, not only browsing but also buying.

The drawback, of course, is that shopping for new players often entails getting rid of existing ones, making the departure of receiver Jordy Nelson a sobering aspect to an otherwise invigorating day for Packers fans. But Nelson and his $10 million-plus compensation package likely were gone anyway; his fate was sealed when Davante Adams re-signed in January.

The far more significant news for the Packers is that they may finally be realizing that drafting and developing isn’t the only way to build a team. If they’ll be embracing fully and completely (but with proper balance) the concept of free agency, maybe they’ll find a way to add a Lombardi Trophy or two before Aaron Rodgers walks away.

10 responses to “Packers quickly break from a 25-year free-agency trend

  3. Its funny how the Packers get negative comments considering they have top 3 record in those 25 years, been to 3 Super Bowls, and won 2. Dont forget Rodgers has at least another 5 years. If you want to comment about inept teams try to focus on teams that have been in the league over a half century and won absolutely nothing.

  4. Good Points Mike!

    Explore all options to build a team. Can’t say I’m missing ol’ money ball Ted. Even if the results aren’t perfect. We have potentially addressed two glaring deficiencies before we even hit the draft.

    Ted would be working with 10 late round picks that could barely make special teams.

  6. Or to put it another way, our elite qb has one more SB victory than the entire Vikings organization has ever had.

  7. xavier179 says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:43 am
    You really think by adding those two that you may win one or two Lombardis. Your elite quarterback has one Super Bowl victory….one!

    ——-

    Now tell me about Cousins’ resume…..

    SMH

  9. The Vikings paying $84 million to a guy who has never won a playoff game…the team that knew him best, that drafted him let him walk rather than pay him….this will be fun to watch.

