Getty Images

Patrick Robinson is going home.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles cornerback is returning to New Orleans on a new four-year deal.

Robinson spent his first five seasons with the Saints, and enjoyed a career resurgence last year with the Eagles.

That earned him a new deal, and a spot in a secondary that is suddenly solid, with the addition of cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams last season.