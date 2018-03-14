Patriots re-sign Rex Burkhead

Getty Images

A year after signing Rex Burkhead to a one-year contract, the Patriots will keep him around.

Burkhead and the Patriots have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots have already lost one running back in free agency, Dion Lewis, and they didn’t want to lose another one. Burkhead wasn’t quite the contributor last year that the Patriots were hoping he would be, but he did have 264 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards, and some significant contributions on special teams.

Burkhead was the No. 97 player in our list of the Top 100 free agents in the NFL.