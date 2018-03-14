Paul Allen: Some Vikings “elated” by the news of Kirk Cousins coming to town

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
In recent weeks, multiple Broncos and multiple Cardinals players had made it known that they want Kirk Cousins to quarterback their teams. No Vikings player had gone public about wanting Cousins, inviting speculation that maybe they’d rather keep Case Keenum, Sam Bradford, or Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s a potential consequence of breaking the bank for a free agent and bidding farewell to multiple players who had been on the roster and in the locker room. The guys who were there may not warm up to the new guy who supplanted three other guys.

While some players possibly feel that way, it’s hardly universal. Appearing on PFT Live, Paul Allen of KFAN said that some Vikings are privately “elated” by the news that Cousins is joining the cause.

Although the move increases expectations, perhaps unreasonably, for the Vikings, Allen is convinced that Cousins becomes a significant upgrade at the position. That won’t keep outsiders from regarding the Vikings as a Super Bowl-or-bust proposition over the next few years, with the Cousins experiment regarded as a failure if/when the Vikings continue a streak of futility that dates back more than 40 years, to their fourth and most recent los in the championship game.

  1. He’s an upgrade for sure. He’s also never had the offensive or defensive talent around him that he’s going to have. It should be a good run the next few years. Still quit a bit of cap space left too.

  4. Paying record breaking contract money to a QB who is not even a top 10 player is not smart. The Vikings will probably do well in 2018, but their fans are going to find out very shortly how impossible it is to pay a top shelf defense and a QB at the same time.

    But then again, they may choke. it’s the Vikings. Every. Single. Time. their fans start crowing, they screw it up. I wouldn’t be shocked if they didn’t make the playoffs.

  5. It’s the beginning of the end of the Vikings brief run, unless Cousins tranforms himself into Aaron Rodgers. As an Eagles fan, I don’t see that happening.

  6. Paul Allen should move to SFO, where he could team with Richard Sherman as two of the most obnoxious loudmouths in the business.

  7. It’s not Case’s fault his defense got crushed by the Eagles. That’s squarely on Zimmer.

  9. There are defenders who are thinking that they won’t be getting paid by the Vikings. Nothing better then seeing a competitor overpay for an average player.

  10. Oh am I enjoying this… Vikings players and Vikings fans are going to be even more jacked up than they were last year. And when they fail again to get to the Super Bowl, it will even be more fun listening to them cry.
    This is not Joe Montana you just signed, guys. This is Kirk Cousins, a guy who has never won anything and who has played his worst football when he needed to play his best. And — you went way over the top by giving him all that money and guaranteeing it, no less!!!
    Your team never learns.
    Here’s the reality. You still have the 2nd worst QB in the division. Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford are both better than Cousins, and it’s not even debatable. And in a year or two, Mitch Trubisky will be better than he is, too.

  13. This is not just to rip into Vikings but sincerely as a Packer fan, I was much more worried to face Case Keenum. The Packers were 0-2 (without Rodgers albeit) against Case and he seemed like he has a special knack to cut apart our average D. But the Pack has never had an issue against Kirk. The Pack is 2-0 vs Kirk and he never caused you, as a fan, to be really worried as Case did. So . . . welcome Kirk!

  14. Only one NFL quarterback has averaged at least 4,000 yards, 25 touchdowns and a 90.0 or better quarterback rating over the past three seasons and his name is…Kirk Cousins. Take into account he’s played on some pretty bad Redskins teams including last year with no weapons around him (Doctson, Crowder and Vernon Davis?) plus a weak running attack and horrible defense. Imagine what he could do throwing to studs like Diggs, Theilen & Rudolph plus Cook & Murray in the backfield and the #1 defense in the NFL? And despite the big contract, the Vikings are still in excellent shape with the salary cap and can add depth on the O-line and D-line through free agency and the draft.

  15. QB was not the reason the Vikings lost to the Eagles. The Shurmur-Keenum combination was more than enough to win a Super Bowl. Line depth on both sides was the reason the season ended when it did. When you’re running out of gas in your car, changing the oil doesn’t help. Now the Vikings have a somewhat unknown commodity at QB, have lost their “QB whisperer, and have set themselves up for future salary cap issues.

  16. Hey if you enjoy a check down machine in the passing game then Captain Kirk is your guy, his “big throws” came in games where the Redskins were behind with no chance to win. Life long skins fan, glad he is gone…

  17. r8dernation says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:49 am
    It’s not Case’s fault his defense got crushed by the Eagles. That’s squarely on Zimmer.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    It wasn’t the defense that gave up the pick 6 when the Vikings could have went up by two scores. It wasn’t the defense that gave up the strip sack/fumble in the red zone. Any defense will tire when they are on the field all day. The offense didn’t do jack crap after the first series. 3 and outs left and right, the defense had no rest. All the best defenses in league have bad games, but Keenum with that horrible pick against the Saints that got them back in the game, then the pick 6 against the Eagles were the back breakers.

    I’m not saying that Cousins will be difference, but I’ll take a guy who has put up over 4000 yards every single year he has been a starter, with nowhere near the weapons he will have here, over a guy who has had 1 good season in his 6 year career. Keenum played great last year, but he is not proven, Cousins can put up big numbers and has proved it. On a team like the Vikings, he just needs to be himself and the rest of the team will compliment him, unlike his days in Washington.

  18. Cousins has no history of postseason success….and the Vikings have no real expectations of postseason success. It’s a perfect match.

  19. 4sacroc says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Anything short of a Super Bowl will be failure. Good
    luck.

    ————————-
    That’s how it should be for every team every year.

  20. It’s the end of the Eagle without DeFilippo there. Do you forget how bad Foles was the last four years? DeFilippo will do for Cousins what he did for Foles.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________

    chumpley says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:48 am
    It’s the beginning of the end of the Vikings brief run, unless Cousins tranforms himself into Aaron Rodgers. As an Eagles fan, I don’t see that happening.

  22. Case was part of the problem for losing the championship game. He only threw for one td, which didn’t help the defense and the team’s chance.

  24. The three QBs that the Vikings are letting go are all better than this guy. He seems like a decent guy, and is a decent QB, but he doesn’t seem to have those special qualities that would make a team pay that much and especially guarantee that much.

    And speaking of guarantees, I guarantee you that Vikings fans will be calling out that “Case wouldn’t have thrown that INT!” and “Teddy would have run for that first down!” Not to mention the head shaking and what-might-have-beens that will accompany thoughts of the purple idol Drew Brees.

    #skoldat

  25. sandbox1978 says:

    March 14, 2018 at 11:02 am

    QB was not the reason the Vikings lost to the Eagles. The Shurmur-Keenum combination was more than enough to win a Super Bowl. Line depth on both sides was the reason the season ended when it did. When you’re running out of gas in your car, changing the oil doesn’t help. Now the Vikings have a somewhat unknown commodity at QB, have lost their “QB whisperer, and have set themselves up for future salary cap issues
    —————————————————-

    While some of what you say is true, needing a miracle in one game and scoring 7 pts in the other isn’t exactly an explosive offensive.

  26. To Packer fans: if having an elite H.O.F. QB is all you need to win championships, then please explain why Favre and Rodgers only have one each. 25+ years with two of the all-time great QBs and only two championships? The last team to have back-to-back HOF QBs were the 49ers and they won FIVE championships over a 13 year period. Maybe that’s because they didn’t just depend on Montana & Young, but surrounded them with other great players. By ignoring the rest of your team, you continue to just keep wasting Rodgers window of opportunity. Believe it or not, he can’t just do it by himself.

