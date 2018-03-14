Paul Allen: Some Vikings “elated” by the news of Kirk Cousins coming to town

Getty Images

In recent weeks, multiple Broncos and multiple Cardinals players had made it known that they want Kirk Cousins to quarterback their teams. No Vikings player had gone public about wanting Cousins, inviting speculation that maybe they’d rather keep Case Keenum, Sam Bradford, or Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s a potential consequence of breaking the bank for a free agent and bidding farewell to multiple players who had been on the roster and in the locker room. The guys who were there may not warm up to the new guy who supplanted three other guys.

While some players possibly feel that way, it’s hardly universal. Appearing on PFT Live, Paul Allen of KFAN said that some Vikings are privately “elated” by the news that Cousins is joining the cause.

Although the move increases expectations, perhaps unreasonably, for the Vikings, Allen is convinced that Cousins becomes a significant upgrade at the position. That won’t keep outsiders from regarding the Vikings as a Super Bowl-or-bust proposition over the next few years, with the Cousins experiment regarded as a failure if/when the Vikings continue a streak of futility that dates back more than 40 years, to their fourth and most recent los in the championship game.