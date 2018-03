Getty Images

The Raiders might be undergoing some changes on offense, but they’re always going to need blockers.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Raiders are bringing back tight end Lee Smith.

The 30-year-old Smith caught just eight passes last year, but the Raiders have put a premium on blocking by signing him and tight end Derek Carrier so far.

Where that leaves receiving tight ends Jared Cook and Clive Walford remains to be seen.