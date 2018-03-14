Raiders tender all five exclusive-rights free agents

Getty Images

The Raiders tendered all five of their exclusive-rights free agents, including kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.

Tavecchio will replace Sebastian Janikowski, who became a free agent today. Tavecchio took over the kicking duties when Janikowski went on injured reserve, and he made 16 of 21 field goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra point tries.

Tavecchio will make $550,000. Janikowski cost the Raiders $3.36 million last season.

The Raiders also tendered safety Eric Harris, defensive end James Cowser, linebacker Shilique Calhoun and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland. All five will return on one-year deals.