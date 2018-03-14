Rams use low tender on RFA Matt Longacre

Getty Images

The Rams announced some moves involving their restricted and exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday.

They have given restricted free agent linebacker Matt Longacre the lowest of the three tenders available. That means the Rams will have the right to match any offer sheet Longacre signs with another team, but they won’t get any compensation if they choose not to do so.

Longacre stands to make $1.907 million if he plays out the year on the tender. He had 5.5 sacks in 14 games for the Rams last season.

The Rams also announced that they have tendered kicker Sam Ficken as an exclusive rights free agent. Ficken stepped in when Greg Zuerlein was injured last year and made 4-of-5 field goals in the regular season and playoffs. Zuerlein is expected back this year, so Ficken may be left to look elsewhere for a job at some point.

The Rams also re-signed linebacker Garrett Sickels, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.