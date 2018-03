Getty Images

The Ravens signed a couple of wide receivers of varying degrees of production, so they had to let go of a previous attempt to add some pop to their passing game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens are releasing Jeremy Maclin.

The move saves $5 million in cap space, and after a 40-catch season, the 29-year-old Maclin was expendable.

The Ravens brought in John Brown and Ryan Grant as replacements for Maclin and free agent Mike Wallace, giving them a new look.