Report: Bengals, Raiders talking about a trade for Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

Here’s one that will raise eyebrows, even if it’s from an unlikely media outlet.

Chris Renkel of CBS 42 in Birmingham, Alabama reports that the Raiders and Bengals are discussing a possible trade for linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

It’s crazy enough to be true, in large part because new Raiders coach on Jon Gruden has hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who coached Burfict in Cincinnati. And Jon Gruden has raved about installing the kind of tough, attacking defense for which Burfict has served as a cornerstone.

Burfict, signed through 2020, has a $2 million roster bonus due on March 31. He also has a base salary of $3.81 million and per-game roster bonuses that total $2.25 million.

So who knows? Maybe a guy who has always had the edge and attitude of an old-school Oakland Raider will be a Raider during what could be the team’s last year in Oakland.