Report: Broncos fielding calls about trading Trevor Siemian

With Case Keenum moving in as Denver’s new starting quarterback, at least one of the three quarterbacks who started last year will move out.

The most likely candidate is Trevor Siemian. The Denver Post reports that the Broncos are expecting to trade Siemian and have already fielded calls from interested teams.

Siemian has one year left on his contract, at a salary of $1.9 million. He has played reasonably well at times, so it wouldn’t be surprising if some team thinks he’s worth a draft pick as a cheap option at the NFL’s most expensive position.

The Broncos also have Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly behind Keenum on the depth chart, and they may draft a quarterback. Brock Osweiler played on a one-year contract last year and is a free agent.