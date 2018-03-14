Report: Browns, Rams, 49ers interested in Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor struggled to find consistent playing time last year with the Washington Redskins, but that hasn’t appeared to stop him from garnering decent interest on the free agent market.

According to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, Pryor is getting interest from the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and, his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Pryor only saw the field for 37 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps last season after signing a one-year deal with the team last March. Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant were the preferred options for Kirk Cousins in Washington’s offense. Pryor caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games for Washington last season.

Pryor had caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and a touchdown in 2016 with Cleveland after making the conversion to receiver from quarterback.