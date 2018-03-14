Report: Chase Daniel expected to join Bears

Getty Images

It looks like quarterback Chase Daniel will be on the move when free agency opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that Daniel is expected to sign with the Bears. Daniel spent the 2017 season with the Saints and played in one game.

Daniel also opened his NFL career with the Saints when Bears General Manager Ryan Pace was in the New Orleans front office. He moved on in 2013 for three years in Kansas City, where his position coach was current Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Those connections make it easy to understand why the Bears would be interested in having Daniel on hand to back up Mitchell Trubisky.

Daniel’s departure would leave the Saints with Drew Brees and Taysom Hill as the only quarterbacks under contract. That will likely put them in the market for an outside addition at some point this offseason.