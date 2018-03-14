Report: Cowboys made strong push for Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

There used to be a time when every big-name player wanted to play for the Cowboys, but apparently that’s not the case anymore. Or at least not for Sammy Watkins.

The Cowboys were in hot pursuit of Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal with Kansas City, getting $30 million guaranteed. Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3FM ESPN Radio quoted a source as saying, “It was very close . . . as in money couldn’t have been the reason.”

The Cowboys are not expected to re-sign fourth receiver Brice Butler, and Dez Bryant‘s future remains in doubt because of his $16.5 million salary cap number.

Watkins would have provided Dak Prescott with another much-needed weapon.