Report: Frank Gore close to a deal with the Lions

Running back Frank Gore is close to a deal with the Lions, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

The Lions have spent the past few days entertaining running backs in an effort to improve their 32nd-ranked running game. DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart also visited Detroit.

Gore, 34, has made five Pro Bowls and has rushed for 14,026 yards and 77 touchdowns in his career.

He gained 961 yards for the Colts last season.

Gore had hoped to extend his career to a 14th season after finishing his three-year, $12 million deal in Indianapolis.