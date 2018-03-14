Report: Joe Thomas auditioned for FOX job two weeks ago

Getty Images

Joe Thomas retired Wednesday, but it’s apparently not the last we’ve seen of the former Browns left tackle.

Thomas appears headed to the TV studio or announcer’s booth. He had a tryout with FOX Sports two weeks ago, USA Today reports.

He made on-air appearances on ESPN’s NFL Live in January.

FOX is seeking to fill its Thursday Night Football booth after winning a five-year deal for the package. The network wants Peyton Manning, who already has turned down ESPN, for the analyst job for Thursday Night Football.

The New York Post reported that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and retired quarterback Carson Palmer also are candidates for the job.