Report: Josh Sitton to visit Dolphins

Getty Images

With free agency officially underway, players are free to take visits with teams that may be interested in signing them.

It appears guard Josh Sitton‘s first visit will take him to Miami. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sitton will be visiting the Dolphins on Wednesday night.

The Bears told Sitton that they would decline their option on his contract for the 2018 season in February. Sitton said at the time that he believes he has several “prime years” left with his 32nd birthday coming in June.

After years of searching for capable play on the interior of the offensive line, the Dolphins could use someone with prime years left in his tank. If they feel Sitton is that guy, he may not take a second visit before agreeing to a deal.