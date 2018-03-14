Report: Patriots offered a deal to A.J. McCarron

Getty Images

Quarterback A.J. McCarron may finally have an offer, even if it’s not the one many thought he might find this week.

According to Kirk Minihane of WEEI, the Patriots have made a contract offer to the Bengals backup.

It’s unclear if that offer is substantial or a fishing expedition, but it’s interesting that they want to find a certain grade of backup to 40-year-old Tom Brady.

After trading away Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo last year, the Patriots signed Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal to stand behind Brady because he knew what to do.

But McCarron’s a younger option, and although he hasn’t had much of a chance to show it on the field (he’s thrown seven passes in the last two years), there are people who think he might be a better option.