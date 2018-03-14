Report: Rams holding out hope of trading Tavon Austin

Getty Images

The Rams are holding out hold they can get something — anything? — for receiver Tavon Austin in a trade, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Interested teams, though, expect the Rams to cut Austin, so Los Angeles isn’t finding anything to its liking.

Austin has four years remaining on the four-year, $42 million extension he signed with the Rams in 2016. The Rams will save only his $3 million base salary with his trade or release.

Austin started only nine games in 2017 and made 13 catches for 47 yards. In his five seasons with the Rams, the former first-round pick has 194 catches for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns.