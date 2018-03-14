Reports: Tight end Niles Paul signing with Jaguars

Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Paul, a converted former wide receiver, has spent the first six years of his career with Washington. He’s appeared in 82 career games with 26 starts over that span. He’s caught 68 passes for 856 yards and two touchdown.

Signings of Julius Thomas and Mychal Rivera in past season have not adequately addressed the need at the position for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were scheduled to have former New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in for a visit on Thursday. Seferian-Jenkins visited the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday and was set to fly to Jacksonville Thursday night. How the signing of Paul would affect Jacksonville’s interest in Seferian-Jenkins remains unclear.