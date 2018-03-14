Reshad Jones restructures deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have carved out some more 2017 cap space by moving some money around in safety Reshad Jones‘ contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Jones’ deal. The base salary for 2018 will drop from $9.375 million to $970,000 as a result of the move, but Jones will still see all the money over the life of his deal.

The move frees up around $6.6 million in cap space for Miami. They are also expected to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, although they won’t recognize the savings associated with that move for a while if he is designated a June 1 cut.

Jones missed 10 games in 2016 with a shoulder injury, but returned to start every game for the Dolphins in 2017. He had 122 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.