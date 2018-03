Getty Images

One of the top centers in free agency is going to make some visits before he makes a decision.

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, Ravens center Ryan Jensen will visit the Buccaneers and the Colts before making his decision.

The Bucs make immediate sense, but the Colts are only two years removed from using a first-round pick on center Ryan Kelly.

Jensen can also play guard, and the Colts need to do everything they can to protect quarterback Andrew Luck.