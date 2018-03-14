Saints place tender on wide receiver Willie Snead

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints placed the lowest restricted free agent tender on wide receiver Willie Snead, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Since Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State in 2014, the “original round” tender placed on him grants the Saints the right to first refusal only and no potential draft pick compensation. Teams interested in Snead can sign him to an offer sheet with the Saints getting a chance to match any contract.

Snead has appeared in 41 games in three seasons with New Orleans. He was a highly productive player in his first two years, compiling a total of 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the emergence of rookie Alvin Kamara in the passing game and the addition of Ted Ginn through free agency limited Snead’s role. He only caught eight passes for 92 yards last season.