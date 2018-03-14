Saints signing quarterback Tom Savage

Getty Images

The starting quarterback market was picked over pretty quickly, and the backups are going quickly as well.

According to a tweet from his agents, former Texans quarterback Tom Savage has agreed to a new deal with New Orleans.

The Saints are intrigued by the potential of second-year quarterback/special teamer Taysom Hill, but obviously wanted someone with a bit more experience in case anything happens to Drew Brees in the short term.

They needed a new backup after Chase Daniel went to Chicago.

Savage has nine starts in three seasons with the Texans, and went into last year as the starter until Deshaun Watson‘s inevitable promotion.