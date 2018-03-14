Sam Acho to sign two-year deal with Bears per brother Emmanuel Acho

Getty Images

Defensive end Sam Acho is set to sign a two-year extension with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

At least that’s the word from Sam’s brother, Emmanuel.

Sam has spent his last three years in Chicago with the Bears after playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-14. He started 25 of 47 games for the Bears over that span, recording 111 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles. The three sacks recorded in 2017 was his best total since his first two years in Arizona, when he recorded seven sacks and four sacks in consecutive seasons.

Emmanuel spent time in the NFL as well with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants over the span of five seasons.