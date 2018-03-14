Sammy Watkins deal is simple, clean, rich

Getty Images

Sometimes, NFL player contracts are complicated. Sometimes, they’re not.

The three-year deal signed by receiver Sammy Watkins with the Chiefs is as simple as a contract can be. The details appear below.

1. $21 million signing bonus.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $790,000.

3. 2019 base salary ($8.21 million of which is fully guaranteed): $11.95 million.

4. 2020 base salary: $13.75 million.

The deal also has a $10,000 workout bonus this year, along with $250,000 workout bonuses in 2019 and 2020.

That’s it. And it’s a significant deal. Given that so much of the 2019 salary is guaranteed, all of the 2019 salary is essentially guaranteed. That’s $34 million over two years. The non-guaranteed year has a value of $14 million — a bargain in light of the $17 million per year paid over the first two.

Drafted by the Bills in 2014, Watkins was traded to the Rams during 2018 training camp. He’ll sign with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent.