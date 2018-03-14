Seahawks add Barkevious Mingo

Getty Images

The Seahawks have sent a lot of defensive players out the door this offseason, but Wednesday found them welcoming a new addition to the unit.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Barkevious Mingo has signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks. Wilson reports Mingo can make up to $6.8 million and has $3.2 million in guaranteed money.

It’s the second straight offseason on the move for Mingo, who signed with the Colts around this time last year. He had 47 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games at linebacker for Indianapolis last year.

Mingo was the sixth pick of the 2013 draft, but, like most Browns first-round picks, underwhelmed once he hit the field. He was traded to the Patriots before the 2016 season and played a sizable special teams role in all 19 games the Super Bowl champs played that year.

Now he’ll try to find a spot in the front seven of a new-look Seahawks defense.