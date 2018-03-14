Seahawks expected to bring Ed Dickson in for visit

Getty Images

The Seahawks are in the market for help at tight end and it looks like their process of finding it will apparently include some visits with free agents.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins said that he plans to visit with the team and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ed Dickson is also expected to come to Seattle for a meeting.

Dickson spent the last four seasons with the Panthers as a complement to Greg Olsen. He took on a bigger role while Olsen was injured last season and finished the year with 30 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown. Dickson, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, has 178 catches for 1,985 yards and 12 touchdowns for his career.

With Jimmy Graham headed to Green Bay and Luke Willson also set for free agency, Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes are the only tight ends currently under contract in Seattle.