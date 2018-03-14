Seahawks say farewell to Michael Bennett

Getty Images

As expected, the Seahawks have traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Eagles. A previously-dominant force who has lost a bit but is still a potent pass rusher, Bennett joins a deep and effective defensive-line rotation in Philly.

“Michael was a foundational block of our success,” the Seahawks said in a release. “We appreciate the energy and passion with which he played and the leadership he brought on game day. We will always be grateful for his fun-loving spirit that endeared him to the 12s, and for his commitment to our community.”

Although Bennett became known for his performances in Seattle, he blossomed as a Buccaneer, and he signed with the Seahawks in 2013. He had only one double-digit sack season (10.0 in 2015), but as the Do Your Job documentary from the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl run made clear, New England viewed Bennett as the most dangerous player on a very dangerous defense.

The Seahawks likely will hope that some of their younger pass rushers can fill the void. The decision to apply a first-round restricted free agency tender to Dion Jordan shows that the view him to be a big part of the future of the defense.