Seahawks tender Dion Jordan, not Thomas Rawls

The Seahawks had decisions to make on a couple of well-known restricted free agents. One of them will be staying in Seattle, while another may be on the way out.

Dion Jordan, the former No. 3 overall draft pick, was tendered at the first-round level. That means the Seahawks are definitely planning to keep him and think he has a big role in the franchise going forward. Jordan was a major bust for the Dolphins and didn’t play at all in 2015 or 2016, but he showed promise for the Seahawks in 2017 and could be a starter for them in 2018.

Thomas Rawls, the running back who has had some big moments but also some disappointing moments in Seattle, was not tendered. As a rookie in 2015, Rawls averaged 5.6 yards a carry. But he averaged just 3.2 yards a carry in 2016 and just 2.7 yards a carry in 2017.

The Seahawks also didn’t tender running back Mike Davis, so he, like Rawls, becomes an unrestricted free agent.